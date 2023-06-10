Zeenat Aman breaks internet with ‘Stern Judge’ look

Zeenat Aman recently showcased her versatile style by donning a black and white ensemble for a photo shoot.

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman recently showcased her versatile style by donning a black and white ensemble for a photo shoot, where she portrayed a “stern judge.” Her fans were quick to draw parallels between her and the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Zeenat Aman took to Instagram to share the snapshot, revealing her elegant look. Her hair was neatly styled in a bun, and she accessorised with a pair of black eyeglasses.

Zeenat Aman captioned the post, “Look of the day: The stern judge who disagrees with the daring pictures that Zeenat Aman posts (hibiscus emoji).”

Kajol, Shweta Bachchan, and Sanya Malhotra responded to the post with delighted crying emojis.

Soni Razdan said, "Either way, both look fantastic."

Beautiful stern judge, Sandhya Mridul added.

One user wrote, “The word ICON is bandied around way too much these days. I wish people would look it up more so they would see you as it's literal definition.”

Another user commented, “Diva” and added that she gave “Meryl Streep devil wears prada” kind of vibes.

One other user told Zeenat Aman, “If you add some lace you will look like Ruth Ginsberg.”

Zeenat Aman’s Preference For Black Clothing

Zeenat Aman’s fondness for black attire seems evident in her recent fashion choices. She has been sharing pictures of herself donning black and red outfits, showcasing her affinity for these striking colours.

She captioned one of her recent post, “How do you like this look? I find it quite Hepburn inspired! As a model and actor, creative collaborations are so interesting because you get to see yourself as others see you. It also involves trust and patience. Speaking of Hepburn has me thinking about all the talented actors whose work I’ve enjoyed over the years.” She then went on to add “a list of iconic roles I would have loved to play.”

Zeenat Aman’s Instagram Page

Since joining Instagram in February this year, Zeenat Aman has continued to share insightful thoughts on various topics, including parenting, celebrity privacy, hair colouring, and other issues close to her heart. Throughout her illustrious career, she has graced the silver screen in a range of films, including notable successes like "Satyam Shivam Sundaram," "Don," "Manoranjan," and "Yaadon Ki Baarat." With her fearless spirit, she has defied conventions by portraying unconventional roles in movies, challenging preconceived notions along the way.