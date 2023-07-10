Huma Qureshi says she was 'lost in choice' after Gangs Of Wasseypur became a hit

Huma Qureshi revealed that she did not know what was going on as Gangs of Wasseypur became a massive success. She revealed that everything happened extremely fast.

Huma Qureshi added that she was not able to understand what kind of films she should pick for herself in the future and which ones to ignore. She elaborated by saying that she felt insecure about everything, including herself. She was not sure why she was not doing the films that others agreed to do.

Huma Qureshi also disclosed that she did not have anyone to talk to about all this. Only her younger brother Saqib Saleem was in the film business, however, he was also figuring his way into showbiz at the time. According to the actress, she had a shoulder to cry on, but no one to guide her through this tough situation. Nevertheless, she mentioned that despite all this she never thought about giving up.

Huma Qureshi in Tarla

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Huma Qureshi was recently seen playing the titular role in Tarla. She is seen as the beloved food writer, chef, cookbook author, and cooking show host, Tarla Dalal in her latest release. Helmed by Piyush Gupta, the biography further starred Bharti Achrekar, Sharib Hashmi, Purnendu Bhattacharya, Raghav Binani, Veenah Naair, and Rajeev Pandey in ancillary roles.

Huma Qureshi's professional commitments

At the moment, Huma Qureshi is busy shooting for the third season of her acclaimed web series Maharani. Sharing the update on Twitter, the makers wrote, "Time to bring back the characters you love and introduce new surprises. Maharani season 3 shooting begins!"

The promising series also has Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, Kani Kusruti, Anuja Sathe, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in key roles.