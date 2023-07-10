Headlines

This actress left India accusing Bollywood of bias, producers suffer Rs 2000 crore loss, can you identify her?

Huma Qureshi says she was 'lost in choice' after Gangs Of Wasseypur became a hit

RRR Fever: Ram Charan And Jr NTR To Feature In Sequel

Chandrayaan-3 has a ‘failure-based design’, ISRO chief S Somanath explains

Kiara Advani shares her favourite sequence from Satyaprem Ki Katha's song Raat Baaki: 'The most thrilling shot...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This actress left India accusing Bollywood of bias, producers suffer Rs 2000 crore loss, can you identify her?

Huma Qureshi says she was 'lost in choice' after Gangs Of Wasseypur became a hit

RRR Fever: Ram Charan And Jr NTR To Feature In Sequel

Eye health: 7 effective ways to improve eyesight

Weight loss tips: Best drinks to help lose belly fat fast

7 greatest fielders in cricket history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral

Nia Sharma looks mesmerisingly hot in black saree with plunging neckline blouse

5 most iconic outfits worn by Lisa Kudrow on Friends that would totally rock today

Speeding car in Hyderabad loses control, rams into three on morning walk

'I am the boss: Sharad Pawar hits out at Ajit Pawar, Rahul Gandhi extends full supports to veteran leader

DNA | The countdown of the Chandrayaan-3 mission

Viral video: Anushka Sharma takes a stroll in London, Virat Kohli turns photographer on their day out with Vamika, watch

Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoys beach volleyball match with her son Taimur on their Italian vacation

Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One review: Tom Cruise returns with craziest stunts, gives epic start to finale

Homebollywood

bollywood

Huma Qureshi says she was 'lost in choice' after Gangs Of Wasseypur became a hit

Huma Qureshi revealed that she did not know what was going on as Gangs of Wasseypur became a massive success. She revealed that everything happened extremely fast.

article-main
Latest News

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 03:17 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Huma Qureshi added that she was not able to understand what kind of films she should pick for herself in the future and which ones to ignore. She elaborated by saying that she felt insecure about everything, including herself. She was not sure why she was not doing the films that others agreed to do. 

Huma Qureshi also disclosed that she did not have anyone to talk to about all this. Only her younger brother Saqib Saleem was in the film business, however, he was also figuring his way into showbiz at the time. According to the actress, she had a shoulder to cry on, but no one to guide her through this tough situation. Nevertheless, she mentioned that despite all this she never thought about giving up.

Huma Qureshi in Tarla

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Huma Qureshi was recently seen playing the titular role in Tarla. She is seen as the beloved food writer, chef, cookbook author, and cooking show host, Tarla Dalal in her latest release. Helmed by Piyush Gupta, the biography further starred Bharti Achrekar, Sharib Hashmi, Purnendu Bhattacharya, Raghav Binani, Veenah Naair, and Rajeev Pandey in ancillary roles. 

Huma Qureshi's professional commitments

At the moment, Huma Qureshi is busy shooting for the third season of her acclaimed web series Maharani. Sharing the update on Twitter, the makers wrote, "Time to bring back the characters you love and introduce new surprises. Maharani season 3 shooting begins!" 

The promising series also has Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, Kani Kusruti, Anuja Sathe, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in key roles.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Can't see why Kohli or Rohit can't play...': Former India captain backs senior pros in India's T20 setup

Monsoon live updates: Schools in Delhi to be closed tomorrow; 17 trains cancelled, 12 diverted

Shamita Shetty reacts to her mention in Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's trailer

Delhi flood alert: Yamuna water level set to cross ‘Dangerous’ mark; NCR cities face immediate threat

Period cramp? Try this effective drink for instant relief

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral

Nia Sharma looks mesmerisingly hot in black saree with plunging neckline blouse

5 most iconic outfits worn by Lisa Kudrow on Friends that would totally rock today

Ishita Dutta's steamy photos flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot impresses netizens: 'Looking hot mom'

In pics: Shweta Tiwari burns the internet as she poses in white bralette and black miniskirt in hotel room

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE