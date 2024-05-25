Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC releases seat-wise polling numbers for 5 phases, slams ‘false narratives’

Mukesh Ambani's son Anant is younger than Radhika Merchant, Akash younger than Shloka, check age difference

This Akshay Kumar film is remake of Mohanlal's blockbuster, failed at box office, later became cult classic, earned...

MS Dhoni steps out to cast his vote for Lok Sabha polls in Ranchi, crowd goes crazy - Watch

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final: Will rain play spoilsport in Chennai? Here's weather forecast for May 26

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mukesh Ambani's son Anant is younger than Radhika Merchant, Akash younger than Shloka, check age difference

This Akshay Kumar film is remake of Mohanlal's blockbuster, failed at box office, later became cult classic, earned...

MS Dhoni steps out to cast his vote for Lok Sabha polls in Ranchi, crowd goes crazy - Watch

Beautiful places in India where humans are banned

IAS Tina Dabi back from maternity leave, gets new posting here

Unveiling the mysteries of planet Earth

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP or Congress, Who Has The Upper Hand In Karnataka? |LS Polls |INDIA |NDA

Pune Porsche Accident: Ink Thrown At Police Van Carrying Minor Accused’s Father

Pune Porsche Accident: 17-Year-Old Teen Porsche Driver Spent Rs 48k In 90 Minutes At First Pub

Meet actress who owns luxurious homes in Mumbai, Gujarat, is married to man with over Rs 1000 crore net worth, she is..

This Akshay Kumar film is remake of Mohanlal's blockbuster, failed at box office, later became cult classic, earned...

Karan Johar announces his next directorial on 52nd birthday, fans say 'please bring back SRK and Kajol'

HomeIndia

India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC releases seat-wise polling numbers for 5 phases, slams ‘false narratives’

The poll panel came out with the absolute number of voters on its own a day after the Supreme Court refused to issue directions to it on an NGO's plea for uploading polling booth-wise voter turnout data on its website

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : May 25, 2024, 06:01 PM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC releases seat-wise polling numbers for 5 phases, slams ‘false narratives’
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The Election Commission on Saturday came out with Lok Sabha constituency-wise data on the number of votes cast in the first five phases of the elections and asserted that there is a pattern in creating false narratives and mischievous design to vitiate the electoral process.

It said that any alteration in the number of votes polled is not possible.

The poll panel came out with the absolute number of voters on its own a day after the Supreme Court refused to issue directions to it on an NGO's plea for uploading polling booth-wise voter turnout data on its website.

The EC said it has decided to further expand the format of turnout data to include the absolute number of voters in every parliamentary constituency.

The absolute numbers are discernable parliamentary constituency-wise by all citizens by applying the turnout percentage to total electors, both already made available in the public domain, the poll panel said.

Electors are those who are part of the electoral roll and eligible to voters. Voters are those who actually cast their vote in an election. While EC had been issuing turnout percentage, there had been demands to make the actual number of voters in every phase public.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

ProDentim Reviews (Real Consumer Reports) Should You Try This Probiotic Oral Health Supplement?

Meghalaya Board 10th, 12th Results 2024: MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts results releasing today at megresults.nic.in

Munawar Faruqui admitted to hospital, close friend shares his photo; fans trend 'get well soon Munawar' on Twitter

Shantanu Maheshwari, Avneet Kaur-starrer Love In Vietnam's first look poster unveiled at Cannes Film Festival

Meet man, an Indian who was once among world's richest, not richer than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, his net worth was..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

AI models set goals for pool parties in sizzling bikinis this summer

In pics: Aditi Rao Hydari being 'pocket full of sunshine' at Cannes in floral dress, fans call her 'born aesthetic'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement