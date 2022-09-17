Tata Tiago EV India reveal on September 28: Expected price, range, features and more

Photo: Tata Motors

Electric car sales in India are growing at an exponential pace. Tata Motors and Mahindra, two Indian manufacturers, are among the industry's most enthusiastic early adopters of this technology. The Tata Nexon was the country's first high-voltage electric vehicle (EV), but the new Tata Tiago EV will be the country's first electric hatchback. The electric Tiago will be based on the same platform as the normal Tiago, but will include an electric drivetrain and battery pack instead. The fascinating part is that it will have no competitors in our market.

The electric Tiago will resemble the internal combustion engine version in most respects, but with some subtle differences. Like the Nexon EV and Tigor EV, the hatchback will have Teal Blue inlays to replace the chrome trim. Also, the Tata Tiago EV will have a closed grille with 'EV' branding. Generally speaking, the layout won't alter.

The piano black and chrome interior trim pieces will be swapped out for teal blue accents. A triangular arrow design in blue on the seats would also look nice and add to the EV's aesthetic appeal.

The Tata Tiago EV is an electric hatchback that will have a touchscreen infotainment system and a sound system made by Harman. In addition, it will include passive safety measures such as airbags, anti-lock brakes, anti-theft alarms, a rearview camera, heated mirrors, and keyless entry.

In all likelihood, the Tiago EV will share its drivetrain with the Tigor EV, its sedan brother. The Tiago electric vehicle can come with 55 kW motor and a 26 kWh battery pack. When fully charged, this system is said to provide a distance of roughly 300 kilometres.

The Tata Tiago EV would most likely be available for an initial outlay of about Rs 9 lakh. The most expensive version should cost roughly Rs 12–13 lakh.