Tata Nexon, Altroz to get larger 10-inch infotainment system, details here

Tata Nexon

Tata Motors' new range of cars has amazed Indian consumers. Recently, Tata Motors introduced a new Dark Red version of their best-selling SUVs, which comes with a slew of upgrades. This new course of action should give Tata an edge over its competitors.

Till now, Tata Motors offered a 7-inch touchscreen. As of right now, though, that is no longer the case. The new Tata Harrier and Safari both have a 10.25-inch touchscreen, advanced driver assistance systems, and an all-digital instrument cluster. Not only will the Altroz and Nexon be getting this new touchscreen, but so will other Tata vehicles.

The more powerful Altroz Racer model will be launched by Tata Motors later this year, the company has revealed. The Tata Altroz Racer is next in line to receive this upgraded infotainment system. The Altroz's highest trim levels will eventually feature ventilated seats and a bigger touchscreen.

Initial testing of the Nexon overhaul has begun. It will probably come out before the end of the year or at the beginning of 2024. Moreover, it will have a bigger touchscreen interface, ventilated seats, etc. This will allow Tata Motors to adorn its money making vehicle with even more trimmings. In-car communication and amusement have been given a technological upgrade with the introduction of a brand-new infotainment system.

Tata Motors' new 7-inch completely digital instrument cluster is included in the Safari and Harrier Red Dark Edition. The new screen makes the inside seem much more upscale than before. As time goes on, this will also be a prominent version of Altroz and Nexon.

In the first month of 2020, Nexon received a substantial redesign. It was a massive update from the previous Nexon design. With Nexon's second makeover, we don't anticipate quite as dramatic a shift. Tata is more likely to continue using its current design language for the time being. Alterations to the front fascia are anticipated this time around.

The updated 2024 Nexon won't change its drivetrain lineup much. It was announced at Auto Expo that the 1.2-liter three-cylinder turbo petrol may get a power boost, allowing it to produce 125 hp. The 1.5-liter 4-cylinder diesel engine's 115 horsepower and 260 Nm of torque. There is a 6-speed manual and an automatic transmission to choose from.