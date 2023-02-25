Updated Bajaj Pulsar 220F launched at Rs 1.40 lakh: Features, specs, and more

Bajaj Pulsar 220F

Bajaj Auto has relaunched the Pulsar 220F in the Indian market at Rs. 1,39,686 (ex-showroom). Nothing else about the 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 220F has changed mechanically, however the engine has been modified to conform to BSVI stage 2 pollution rules.

Some of the photographs also reveal a carbon fibre like finish on the belly pan, side panels, and front fender, as well as surrounding the mostly digital instrument cluster. It still has the same great features, such as the dual LED tail lights, split grab rail, black alloy wheels, halogen turn indicators and pilot lighting, projector headlight, tall clip-on handlebar, etc.

Braking on the 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 220F is handled by a 280 mm disc up front and a 230 mm disc at the back, both of which are aided by a single-channel ABS system. The front suspension is handled by telescopic forks, while the rear suspension is handled by twin-sided shock absorbers. The Indian market has had this semi-faired motorbike since 2007, and it hasn't altered much in that time.

The motorbike has a 17-inch front wheel with a 90/90 section and a rear wheel with a 120/80 section. As before, the 220F has a wheelbase of 1,350 millimetres, a ground clearance of 165 millimetres, and a seat height of 795 millimetres. It is important to note that the 220F is a few hundred rupees more expensive than the N250 and virtually on level with the F250, both of which have adopted the same semi-faired design.

For power, the usual 220 cc single-cylinder oil-cooled fuel-injected motor is put to use, and it generates 20 horsepower at 8,500 rpm and 18.55 Newton-meters (Nm) of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. A five-speed gearbox is mated to the powerplant. Distributors all around the nation now have the revised 220F on display.