Amid divorce rumours with Hardik Pandya, Natasha Stankovic's latest Instagram activity surprises everyone

Natasa Stankovic left everyone surprised as she restored all wedding photos with Hardik Pandya on Instagram.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 03, 2024, 11:47 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Amid divorce rumours with Hardik Pandya, Natasha Stankovic's latest Instagram activity surprises everyone
Natasa Stankovic-Hardik Pandya
Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya have been making headlines due to their personal lives, they grabbed everyone's attention when the actress removed all wedding photos from Instagram which sparked divorce rumours.

Her latest Instagram move has now left everyone surprised. Amid the divorce reports, the actress restored all wedding photos on Instagram. As soon as fans noticed this, they started reacting to it. One of them wrote, "I think it is a Natasa plan to convert Hardik haters to Hardik lovers."

The second one said, "That was PR stunt guys sympathy mil gya now ..hum saath saath hai (She got the sympathy)." The third one said, "Settlement ho gaya." Another said, "Hence proved Forever isn't forever."

Earlier, Natasa's Instagram post fueled the divorce rumours. She posted on a story and Instagram with the note, "Someone is about to get on the streets." Natasa's 'streets' post was shared as an Instagram Story, where she seemed to hint at new beginnings by sharing a picture of traffic signs.

Natasa Stankovic married Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya in a private ceremony on May 31, 2020, during the Covid-19 lockdown. However, four years into their marriage, rumors of their separation surfaced. These rumors started when Natasa removed the surname Pandya from her Instagram account. Netizens also noticed that both Natasa and Hardik stopped posting about each other on social media. Additionally, Hardik didn't even post a birthday message for Natasa on March 4 this year.

