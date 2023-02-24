Royal Enfield planning to launch 2 new 350cc motorcycles, details here

Photo: Royal Enfield

Royal Enfield is developing a slew of new bikes for sale in both domestic and foreign markets. The flagship cruiser, the Super Meteor 650, was just introduced, and the smaller Himalayan 450 is expected to debut later this year. Expect significant growth in the 450 cc and 650 cc series over the next few years, as well as the addition of a handful 350 cc bikes.

The next-generation Royal Enfield Bullet has been in the works for quite some time, and it will likely take the place of the current model as the company's entry-level motorbike. It will share the J series's platform and amenities, like a partly digital instrument cluster, an optional Tripper navigation system, anti-lock brakes, and so on.

Several online sources have claimed that Royal Enfield is working on a Classic 350-based single-seater bobber. A circular halogen headlamp cover in silver, a fuel tank in the same teardrop form as the Classic 350, a bobber-style rear fender, and an elevated handlebar are all possibilities.

As regards power, the tried-and-true 349 cc single-cylinder air/oil-cooled overhead cam (OHC) engine is used; it is also included in the Classic 350 and the Meteor 350. It has a maximum torque of 27 Nm and a maximum power output of around 20 horsepower. They're going to put a five-speed gearbox with it.

Competition for this model includes the Jawa 42 Bobber and the Jawa Perak. In terms of suspension, telescopic forks up front and twin-sided shock absorbers in the back will be used, while disc brakes all around will be backed up by a dual-channel Anti-Lock Braking System. The release date is slated for the next months. The same 349 cc engine will provide the performance.