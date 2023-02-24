Search icon
Maruti Suzuki planning to launch 2 new 7-seater cars, details here

It is expected that Maruti Suzuki will launch the seven-seater Grand Vitara and the rebadged Toyota Innova Hycross in India in the next few months

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 24, 2023, 06:26 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

Maruti Suzuki India Limited appears to be working on two seven-seater models for the domestic market. Latest rumours have the country's biggest automaker bringing in a three-row Grand Vitara somewhere in the middle of this decade. It will be the flagship ICE SUV when it arrives, and it may be called the Grand Vitara XL.

The Global C platform will continue to support the three-row Grand Vitara, which may be offered in six- and seven-seat configurations. Like the Grand Vitara, it is likely to feature either the 1.5L four-cylinder mild-hybrid petrol or the 1.5L three-cylinder Atkinson Cycle TNGA petrol engine, both of which are derived from Toyota.

The new sport utility vehicle will include exterior changes to set it apart from the standard Vitara. With an estimated fuel economy of over 25 km/l, the powerful hybrid petrol engine should set it apart from the competition. 

Features like as a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 360-degree camera system, automated temperature control, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, etc. will all come standard. The Indo-Japanese company is more likely to release the cross-badged version of the Toyota Innova Hycross before introducing the larger Grand Vitara.

It is expected to be offered in seven and eight-seat configurations, just like the Innova Hycross, and its performance will come from a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine or a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, Atkinson Cycle, TNGA strong hybrid petrol engine, both of which are said to achieve fuel economy of just over 21 kilometres per litre.

