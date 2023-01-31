Stand-up comedian Zakir Khan brings home luxurious Range Rover Velar SUV worth Rs 90 lakh

Screen Grab

Zakir Khan, a popular stand-up comedian, has just expanded his garage. The white Range Rover Velar he purchased is his new pride and joy. The luxurious SUV may be purchased for Rs 89.41 lakh before taxes and fees. The Range Rover nameplate is synonymous with unmatched desire. In light of this, it is not uncommon to see famous people driving boxy SUVs with Range Rover written in large on the clamshell hood.

Zakir Khan posted a photo of his new ride on Instagram, and it's worth noting that the comedian picked up the keys barefoot. Many people thought it was strange for him to be wearing slippers at the delivery of such an expensive SUV.

Singer and younger brother Zeeshan Khan really published a post in which he boasted about his sibling Zakir Khan's new Land Rover. He also made fun of his sibling for donning house slippers while accepting delivery of a high-end SUV. “New beast in the house !!!!!! Congratulations bhai, Chalane wala toh me hi h. So congratulations to myself. Aur yaar chapal me kon Range Rover lene jata hai.”

The Range Rover Velar is positioned between the smaller Range Rover Evoque and the larger Range Rover SUV. In fact, the Range Rover Coupe is a common nickname for this vehicle.

The Range Rover Velar is offered with a 2.0-liter Petrol and diesel engine. The Petrol engine produces 247 horsepower and 365 Nm of torque at its peak, while the diesel version generates 201 horsepower and 430 Nm of torque. There is an automatic gearbox available for both models.

Fans of Zakir Khan have commented on the post. One user commented, “Baki sab lete he to lagta he showw off Kiya!! Bhai ne lii he to lagg rai he vo deserve karta hai!!’ Another commented, “Bhaijaan jinke paas paise hote hai woh gaadi chapal mai hi lene jaate hai.” Another commented, “Insaan kya pehne kya farak padta hai, vo kuch bhi pehn ke Kya kya kar sakta hai vo zaruri hai.”