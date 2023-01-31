Mahindra Scorpion Classic SUV to cost more now, check new prices

Mahindra Scorpio Classic price hike

Mahindra has raised pricing on the Scorpio Classic in addition to the Scorpio N and XUV700. Since the rates advertised at the SUVs' first release were explained to be promotional, the price increase for the Mahindra Scorpio Classic is not unexpected. Both the base model (S) and the higher-end (S11) versions of the Scorpio Classic SUV now have a Rs 65,000 price increase.

With just the S and S11 trim levels now offered, the Scorpio Classic has a price range of Rs 12.64 lakh to Rs 16.14 lakh. Here's a breakdown of the price jumps between the various packages.

Variant New Price Old Price Difference

S Rs 12.64 Lakh Rs 11.99 Lakh Rs 65,000

S11 Rs 16.14 Lakh Rs 15.49 Lakh Rs 65,000

Since its debut with the all-new Scorpio-N last year, the Scorpio Classic has been a viable option for anyone pining for the retro styling and more compact dimensions of the original Scorpio SUV.

Unlike the original Scorpio, on which the Mahindra Scorpio Classic is based, it is only available with a rear-wheel drive configuration with a 6-speed manual transmission. The Scorpio Classic is powered only by a 2.2-liter mHawk diesel engine capable of 130 horsepower and 300 Nm of peak torque.

The Scorpio Classic is available in a 7-seater configuration in both the S and S11 trim levels. The second row of seating in both models is a bench, and rear booster seats are individual units that face to the side. The S11 trim level may also be had with a second-row bench seat in place of the standard seats and a pair of second-row captain's chairs.

Also, READ: Honda Activa with electric conversion kit gets 120 km range on single charge

The 9-seater version of the basic S Scorpio Classic trim comes with a bench seat in the second row and two jump seats, one on each side, in the cargo area.

Projector headlights with LED eyebrows, daytime running lights, fog lights, 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, leather-wrapped steering wheel, 9-inch infotainment display, fabric upholstery, and more come standard on the top-tier S11. Vinyl upholstery, steel wheels, and halogen headlights are among the amenities missing from the S trim level.