Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeAutomobile
topStoriesenglish

Mukesh Ambani’s ‘colour changing’ Rolls-Royce caught on camera, watch video of Rs 10 crore beauty

Mukesh Ambani also owns Rolls-Royce Cullinan with a paint that costs more than Rs 1 crore.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: |Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 10:01 AM IST

Mukesh Ambani’s ‘colour changing’ Rolls-Royce caught on camera, watch video of Rs 10 crore beauty
Mukesh Ambani Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Mukesh Ambani is the richest man in India and he owns a range of exotic items that most can only dream of buying. From a Rs 15,000 home in Mumbai to Rs 850 crore worth of private jets, Mukesh Ambani is known for his unique taste and that can also be seen in his car collection. The Ambanis own a range of super expensive and rare cars that includes Rolls-Royce, Bentley, Land Rover, Lamborghini and others. Mukesh Ambani is also owner of the one of the most expensive SUVs in India, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan. Although Rolls-Royce Cullinan is not any ordinary SUV but to take the car up a notch, the Ambanis gave it a ‘colour changing’ treatment. The Rolls-Royce Cullinan owned by Mukesh Ambani shows different shades of colour from different angles and an Instagram user was able to capture it on camera. Here's an old video of that car.

In the video, Mukesh Ambani’s Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV can be seen changing colours in front of the eyes. The car doesn’t have a special paint job but a psychedelic wrap. The wrap on the Cullinan reflects different colours under different shades of lights which creates an illusion of a car changing the colour.

Mukesh Ambani also owns Rolls-Royce Cullinan with a paint that costs more than Rs 1 crore. As per a report by Cartoq, the paint job of Rolls-Royce Cullinan in Tuscan Sun shade owned by Mukesh Ambani costs around Rs 1 crore. Although the Rolls-Royce Cullinan price in India starts at Rs 6.8 crore, the paint job along with 21-inch wheels and a bunch of other customisations increased the price of the car to around Rs 13.14 crore.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Sunil Dutt, Nargis, Amitabh Bachchan: Bollywood actors who almost died while shooting films
Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony
5 things consumers can look from wearables in 2023
Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception
Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur is a sight to behold in stunning white cut-out gown, fans call her ‘queen’
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 746 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 5
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.