Hero MotoCorp all set to enter EV segment, to launch 1st model Vida next month

The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp is all set to foray into the electric segment next month with the launch of its first model in the domestic market.

In a regulatory filing, the company said that "a new era in mobility is about to begin" alluding to an event under its Vida brand on October 7, 2022.

The ceremony will mark the introduction of the company's first electric vehicle, as verified by industry insiders.

Earlier this year, an arbitration panel ruled in Hero MotoCorp's favour, allowing the company to continue using the Hero name for its electric vehicles. The pure EV company Hero Electric, owned by the Munjal family, has filed a lawsuit to prevent Hero MotoCorp from using the Hero name for its electric vehicles.

Pawan Munjal is the CEO of Hero MotoCorp, and his nephew Naveen Munjal is in charge of Hero Electric, the industry leader in two-wheeled electric vehicles.

Hero Electric filed suit to prevent Hero MotoCorp from using the Hero name in connection with their own electric vehicles. However, Hero Electric was not granted any kind of redress by the arbitration panel.

