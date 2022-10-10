Anand Mahindra wants netizens to name his new Mahindra Scorpio-N, asks to pick from Bheem or Bicchu

The recently introduced 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N is now being delivered, and the Chairman of the Mahindra Group has received his personal example. Mahindra uploaded a photo of himself receiving his 2022 Scorpio-N with the Red Rage paint job. He also requested that the Twitter user give his possession a name. "Big day for me; received my ScorpioN, Need a good name for it… Recommendations welcome!” Mahindra tweeted. It is also unknown which model the chairman purchased, but it appears to be the SUV's top-grade. Most likely, it will be the Mahindra Scorpio-top-of-the-line N's diesel-automatic model with a 4x4 layout.

Specifications:

The Scorpio-N is available with two different powerplant options. Customers can choose between the 2.2L mHawk turbocharged diesel engine and the 2.0L mStallion turbo-petrol engine. The former generates 200 bhp/380 Nm of rated output, while the latter produces 172 bhp/400 Nm. Additionally, there are 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT transmission options for the Scorpio-N. Its measurements are 4,662 mm in length, 1,917 mm in width, and 1,857 mm in height. The Scorpio-N has a wheelbase that is 2,750 mm long. Additionally, a brand-new chassis with adjustable dampers and disc brakes on each end is used by the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N.

Features:

The Mahindra Scorpio-N is also offered with a variety of features built into it. Along with a touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple Carplay, an electronic sunroof, a multi-function steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, and a wireless phone charger, it also comes with a surround sound system powered by Sony. The SUV comes equipped with several airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, and other safety features. The SUV features a three-row seating arrangement with possibilities for 6 or 7 seats.

Price:

The SUV has an ex-showroom starting price of Rs. 11.99 lakh and a maximum price of Rs. 23.90 lakh. There are now 25 different Scorpio-N variations on sale. The Scorpio-N now has a long waiting time that might last up to two years.