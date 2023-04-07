2023 Yamaha Aerox 155 with traction control system launched, R15 gets new colour options

2023 Yamaha Aerox 155

Yamaha has announced the launch of Aerox 155 with Traction Control System (TCS). The maxi-sports scooter is the first in its segment in India to feature TCS. In addition, IYM also announced the launch of 2023 variants of its premium range of two-wheelers including the MT-15 V2, R15 V4 and R15S with brand-new colour schemes.



The 2023 version of Yamaha Aerox 155 equipped with Traction Control System (TCS) will help to further maximise performance by minimising wheelspin and better control in any riding condition. Along with it, the latest version of Aerox 155 is E20 fuel compliant and also equipped with on-board diagnostics (OBD-II) System. It is powered by a new generation 155cc Blue Core engine equipped with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA). Mated to a CVT transmission, the liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve motor produces a max power output of 15 PS at 8,000rpm with 13.9 Nm of peak torque produced at 6,500rpm. Additionally, the Aerox 155 now gets a hazard system as a standard feature and a brand-new silver colour.



In order to provide the MT-15 V2 customers with more choices, IYM has introduced the new 2023 variant in two colors - Dark Matte Blue & Metallic Black color. With the launch of this variant, customers will have a choice to select from Bluetooth (Y-Connect) equipped variant and non-equipped (Y-Connect) variant. This variant will retain the features like Dual Channel ABS for added safety, TCS ensuring maximum performance and OBD2 for quick access to the machine’s vital data.



For 2023 both the R15 V4 & the R15S variants now come with some of the highly desired upgrades. The R15 V4 now will feature Quick Shifter in the new Intensity White color along with the existing Racing Blue color. The R15S on the other hand gets the same 155CC engine as the R15 V4 and racing inspired LCD display.



The R15 V4, R15S and the MT-15 V2 are powered by Yamaha’s performance-oriented liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve, 155cc, OBD2 compliant fuel-injected engine with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) system mated to a slick shifting 6-speed gearbox with an Assist and Slipper clutch for lighter and more precise gear actuation producing 18.4PS of peak power at 10,000rpm, with peak torque output of 14.2Nm at 7,500rpm