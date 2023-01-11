DNA Special: What is happening in Pakistan? How bad is its economic crisis? (File photo)

Pakistan is facing its worst-ever flour crisis with parts of the country reporting a shortage of wheat. After battling with the outbreak of flood, the public is battling with inflation and starvation. The pictures coming out from Pakistan are heart-wrenching.

Chaotic scenes are being witnessed as people gather around vehicles pushing each other as the mini-trucks and vans escorted by armed guards go about distributing the flour.

In Balochistan, people attacked each other to get flour. To control such a situation, the army had to open fire. The price of a 20 kg packet of flour ranges from Rs 2800 to 3000, but still, people are not getting flour.

There are reports of stampedes at many places and reports of deaths have also been reported. Inflation is affecting everyone in the country, both the rich and general public. The Raja Bazar of Rawalpindi, once a buzzing market, witnessed no footfall. Because there are neither things left in the shops nor money in people's pockets.

Today the condition of Pakistan has become like Sri Lanka and it is standing on the verge of becoming a failed state. Pakistan's rupee has reached a record low. Today, the value of the Pakistani rupee has reached about 225 rupees against one American dollar.

Not only this, but Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves have also reached a record low level -- only 4.5 billion dollars (around Rs 37,000 crore).

With this Pakistan can run for the next few days only because it has to be spent a large chunk of money on buying essential things like petroleum products, grains and sugar.

However, this situation in Pakistan did not arise in a day or two. This condition of Pakistan has happened because it has chosen the policy of terrorism and enmity instead of development and progress.

The entire attention of Pakistan and its establishment has been only on how to destabilize India. Its policies like bleed India with a thousand cuts were made so that somehow India could be weakened.

But this enmity has given nothing but misery to Pakistan. Pakistan made a nuclear bomb to threaten India, but it could not make itself and that's why there are riot-like situations today for a handful of grains.