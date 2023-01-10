Pakistan flour crisis worsen: People fight for subsidised flour in shocking video, stampedes reported in markets (Photos: Screengrab)

Pakistan flour crisis: Pakistan is facing its worst-ever flour crisis with parts of the country reporting a shortage of wheat. Stampedes were also reported in several areas in Khyber Panhtunkhwa, Sindh and Balochistan provinces.

Reports suggest that thousands of people spend hours daily to get the subsidized bags of flour that are already short in supply in the market. Meanwhile, some shocking videos have surfaced on the internet that shows how people are fighting for flour bag.

Chaotic scenes are often witnessed as people gather around vehicles pushing each other as the mini-trucks and vans escorted by armed guards go about distributing the flour. A number of clashes have been reported at flour dealers and tandoors.

Reports suggest that the tussle between the federal and Punjab governments is responsible for the wheat crisis in Pakistan. The Punjab Food Department was unable to correctly estimate how much wheat was required to be imported, as per reports. Prices of wheat and flour have skyrocketed amid the ongoing crisis in Pakistan, The Express Tribune reported.

Flour prices in different cities

Flour in Karachi is being sold from Rs 140 per kilogram to Rs 160 per kilogram. In Islamabad and Peshawar, a 10 kg bag of flour is being sold at Rs 1,500 per kilogram while a 20-kilograms bag of flour is being sold at Rs 2,800. Mill owners in Punjab province have increased the price of flour to Rs 160 per kilogram.

Similarly, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been facing the worst-ever flour crisis as a bag of 20-kilogram flour is being sold for Rs 3100 after the government failed to control the price of the stable, The News International reported.

Balochistan`s Minister for Food Zamarak Achakzai has said that the wheat stock in the province had "completely ended." He said that Balochistan immediately needed 400,000 sacks of wheat and warned that otherwise, the crisis could intensify.

Moreover, the situation has angered people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as the tandoors have also increased the price of bread, The News International reported. Apart from bread, all the bakery items are being sold at a high price.

Prices of all the food items and other commodities have increased over the past couple of years and the governments have taken no measures to control the situation, as per The Express Tribune report.

(With inputs from ANI)