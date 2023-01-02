Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld

Taliban mocks Pakistan with picture of 1971 war surrender to India, here's why

Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah recently said that Pakistan will target TTP hideouts inside Afghanistan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 02, 2023, 10:31 PM IST

Taliban mocks Pakistan with picture of 1971 war surrender to India, here's why
Taliban mocks Pakistan with picture of 1971 war surrender to India, here's why

Afghanistan`s Ministry of Defence under the caretaker Taliban regime has said that the recent speech of Pakistani Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah about the presence of Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Afghanistan and their possible attack inside Afghanistan, is considered as "provocation and baseless" by the Ministry.

Taliban leader and deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Yasir also mocked Pakistan by sharing a photo on Twitter of Islamabad surrendering to India after the 1971 war between India and Pakistan. 

“Interior Minister of Pakistan! Excellent Sir! Afghanistan, Syria and Pakistan are not Turkey to target the Kurds in Syria. This is Afghanistan, the graveyard of proud empires. Do not think of a military attack on us, otherwise, there will be a shameful repetition of the military agreement with India," Yasir said.

According to Afghanistan, the allegations damage the good relations between the two neighbouring and brotherly countries.

What did Pakistan's Interior Minister say?

Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah recently said that Pakistan will target TTP hideouts inside Afghanistan. "When these problems arise, we first ask Afghanistan, our Islamic brother nation, to eliminate these hideouts and hand over these individuals to us, but if that doesn`t happen, Islamabad will target these hideouts inside Afghanistan," the Pakistan minister had said.

According to the Taliban-led Defence Ministry, Pakistan officials make such claims despite the existence of evidence indicating that the (TTP) centres are inside Pakistan. "We request that any concerns and problems should be resolved through understanding, the Taliban-led Ministry," said in a statement on its official website.

READ | New York approves composting of human bodies, know all about transformation of human body into soil

"Afghanistan is not without its owner, as always, we are ready to defend the territorial integrity and independence of our homeland, and it is mentionable that we have a better experience than anyone in defending and protecting our country," the statement read.

(With input from ANI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
XXX, Gandii Baat actress Flora Saini looks sizzling hot in bold outfits
Pushpa The Rise: As Allu Arjun starrer completes a year, here are 5 dialogues that gained cult status
Happy birthday Adivi Sesh: A look at unknown facts about Major actor
Avatar The Way of Water becomes second biggest Hollywood opener in India, check out top 5 films here
Christmas 2022: Recreate Kiara Advani's black gown look at Christmas party
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 562 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 2
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.