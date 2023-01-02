Taliban mocks Pakistan with picture of 1971 war surrender to India, here's why

Afghanistan`s Ministry of Defence under the caretaker Taliban regime has said that the recent speech of Pakistani Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah about the presence of Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Afghanistan and their possible attack inside Afghanistan, is considered as "provocation and baseless" by the Ministry.

Taliban leader and deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Yasir also mocked Pakistan by sharing a photo on Twitter of Islamabad surrendering to India after the 1971 war between India and Pakistan.

“Interior Minister of Pakistan! Excellent Sir! Afghanistan, Syria and Pakistan are not Turkey to target the Kurds in Syria. This is Afghanistan, the graveyard of proud empires. Do not think of a military attack on us, otherwise, there will be a shameful repetition of the military agreement with India," Yasir said.

د پاکستان داخله وزیر ته !

عالي جنابه! افغانستان سوريه او پاکستان ترکیه نده چې کردان په سوریه کې په نښه کړي.

دا افغانستان دى د مغرورو امپراتوريو هديره.

په مونږ دنظامي يرغل سوچ مه کړه کنه دهند سره دکړې نظامي معاهدې د شرم تکرار به وي داخاوره مالک لري هغه چې ستا بادار يې په ګونډو کړ. pic.twitter.com/FFu8DyBgio — Ahmad Yasir (@AhmadYasir711) January 2, 2023

According to Afghanistan, the allegations damage the good relations between the two neighbouring and brotherly countries.

What did Pakistan's Interior Minister say?

Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah recently said that Pakistan will target TTP hideouts inside Afghanistan. "When these problems arise, we first ask Afghanistan, our Islamic brother nation, to eliminate these hideouts and hand over these individuals to us, but if that doesn`t happen, Islamabad will target these hideouts inside Afghanistan," the Pakistan minister had said.

According to the Taliban-led Defence Ministry, Pakistan officials make such claims despite the existence of evidence indicating that the (TTP) centres are inside Pakistan. "We request that any concerns and problems should be resolved through understanding, the Taliban-led Ministry," said in a statement on its official website.

"Afghanistan is not without its owner, as always, we are ready to defend the territorial integrity and independence of our homeland, and it is mentionable that we have a better experience than anyone in defending and protecting our country," the statement read.

(With input from ANI)