WATCH: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam surprises young cricket fan with heartwarming gesture

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and veteran wicket-keeper batsman Mohammed Rizwan made a young fan's day in hospital on New Year's Eve. Babar made a surprise visit to Pakistan's number one fan in the hospital and added to his joy by presenting him the Pakistan cricket team's cap.

The fan and Babar discussed about Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Peshawar Zalmi, which Babar will lead this year. Babar joined the franchise from the Karachi Kings ahead of the 2023 season as part of a huge trade deal.

During the interaction, the fan said that his favourite cricketers include Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi. Babar then asked him whether he wanted to speak with Rizwan. After the fan nodded his head, Rizwan joined them on a video call.

WATCH:

Our captain @babarazam258 met the number one fan of the Pakistan cricket team. pic.twitter.com/IgIoNqyzfS December 31, 2022

The fan further said that he is constantly hoping for the team's success. He revealed that he was in tears the day Pakistan lost to Australia in the 2021 T20 World Cup semi-final in Dubai, after wicket-keeper Matthew Wade grabbed win from the jaws of loss for the eventual champions.

The visit comes only a day after Pakistan's Babar-led team drew their last international match of 2022 against New Zealand in Karachi following a thrilling day 5. Babar shocked cricket fans throughout the day with a surprising declaration, and the visitors appeared to be on track to chase the score when bad light forced the game to be called a draw.

After a disappointing series with the bat against England, Rizwan was dropped, allowing former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed to return to the playing XI after an almost four-year absence.

Following a tie in the first Test, they will play the second against New Zealand on January 2.

