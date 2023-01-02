New York approves composting of human bodies, know all about transformation of human body into soil (File photo)

New York has passed the human composting law which legalises composting of human bodies. Also known as terramation, it aims at an eco-friendly solution to burial and cremation to transform human remains into life-giving soil.

In US, the law was first passed by Washington in 2019. After that Colorado and Oregon legalise it in 2021. Vermont and California approved it in 2022. Now, New York has become the sixth US state tto do so.

The legislative move has been approved by New York governor Kathy Hochul. The law will now provide people in New York with an environmentally-safe alternative to burial. Hochu signed the legislation on Saturday.

All you need to know about the human composting process:

The process of transformation of a human body into soil involves placing a dead body in a reusable vessel with biodegradable materials.

These materials act as a catalyst to help the process of transformation into nutrient-dense soil.

However, before proceeding with the process, the remains must be sent to a cemetery corporation for certification.

The step involves checking and preparing the remains for the organic reduction facility. It must not contain "a battery, battery pack, power cell, radioactive implant, or radioactive device".

Those who advocate human composting have claimed that the process is economical as well as environmental.

