Ahmedabad: Pet poops at neighbours doorstep; owner booked

EVERYDAY ISSUE: Argument between Victim and accused turned into a dispute that led to FIR

In an absurd incident, A dog owner has been booked on Thursday by Vejalpur police as the pet defecated at neighbour’s doorstep.

The dog owner identified as Kinjal, a resident of Shrinand Nagar part-3. a complaint lodged against her by a victim Dipti Sharma,37, a resident of the same locality in Vejalpur area.

Sharma in her complaint stated that on Thursday evening at around 5.30 pm, when she and her daughters were stepping out of the house, the neighbour’s dog was defecating at their doorstep. They had managed to shoo the dog from their premises but it had already ruined the place, she said. Sharma, her husband, and their three daughters live in the same society of the dog owner.

The complainant further added that when she told the owner Kinjal to clean the mess which her dog had done outside her house; Kinjal got angry and started abusing her. Instead, the dog owner started complaining about the complainant’s daughter and asked her to handle her kids first and then speak about her dog.

In no time the argument between turned into a dispute and the accused started abusing the Sharma.

The complainant also pointed out that this wasn’t the first time that Kinjal’s dog had created a mess outside her house. From the past five months, the Sharmas’ were dealing with this and are fed up with it now.

Dharshan Sharma, husband of the victim said, “Around five months back, the lady got shifted to our neighbouring house. We don’t have any problem with dogs. But the thing is, she unleashes her five to six dogs in the evening and these dogs defecate right outside our doorstep. She should at least train her dogs if she wants to pets.”

The complainant further mentioning her apathy said, “From the past five months, my daughters are scared of playing outside their house by the fear of dogs. We didn’t want to make any issue but it had become a regular thing despite informing the dog owner she didn’t change and her dogs continued ruining by the doorstep.”

On Thursday, after the dispute Sharma, called the Ahmedabad police control room, soon cops were sent to the spot and a complaint was lodged against Kinjal under IPC section 294(KH), 506(1) by Vejalpur police station and further investigation is underway.

LD Odedara, Inspector of Vejalpur police station said, “We have lodged a case in the matter. Primary probe revealed that the victims were fed up with their neighbour’s dogs and lodged a complaint against her.”