Ahmedabad: Pet poops at neighbours doorstep; owner booked

Headlines

Mukesh Ambani backed and acquired 15 start-ups, know how much he invested

Mukesh Ambani bags rights to stream Indian cricket team matches till 2028 for Rs 5959 crore

Meet IAS officer Junaid Ahmad, average student, who cracked UPSC in fifth attempt, secured AIR...

Viral video: Plates and chairs fly as chaotic brawl erupts at Pakistani wedding, watch

Commercial LPG cylinder prices cut by Rs 158, check latest rates of Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai and other states

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mukesh Ambani backed and acquired 15 start-ups, know how much he invested

Meet IAS officer Junaid Ahmad, average student, who cracked UPSC in fifth attempt, secured AIR...

Viral video: Plates and chairs fly as chaotic brawl erupts at Pakistani wedding, watch

Most-awaited films and web series releasing on OTT in September 2023

Happy birthday Jungkook: 9 times BTS' singer inspired us

9 foods that make you look older

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt play these real-life people in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

Asia Cup 2023: BAN vs SL Full Match Highlights | Pathirana, Asalanka Shine In Sri Lanka's Victory

'Bete ko haath lagane se pehle': Is Jawan trailer's viral line is Shah Rukh's message to 'haters'?

“Child is playfully frolicking”: Pragyan Rover manoeuvring in search of safe route

Ayushmann Khurrana says Dream Girl 2 has same audience as Gadar 2: 'Jo magnifying glass leke baithe hain...'

Neeyat OTT release: When, where to watch Vidya Balan-starrer murder mystery film

'Home won't be same...': Madhuri Dixit pens heartfelt note as her kids Ryan, Arin leave for college

HomeAhmedabad

Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: Pet poops at neighbours doorstep; owner booked

EVERYDAY ISSUE: Argument between Victim and accused turned into a dispute that led to FIR

article-main
Latest News

dna Correspondent

Updated: Sep 07, 2019, 06:25 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

In an absurd incident, A dog owner has been booked on Thursday by Vejalpur police as the pet defecated at neighbour’s doorstep.

The dog owner identified as Kinjal, a resident of Shrinand Nagar part-3. a complaint lodged against her by a  victim Dipti Sharma,37, a resident of the same locality in Vejalpur area. 

Sharma in her complaint stated that on Thursday evening at around 5.30 pm, when she and her daughters were stepping out of the house, the neighbour’s dog was defecating at their doorstep. They had managed to shoo the dog from their premises but it had already ruined the place, she said. Sharma, her husband, and their three daughters live in the same society of the dog owner.

 The complainant further added that when she told the owner Kinjal to clean the mess which her dog had done outside her house; Kinjal got angry and started abusing her.  Instead, the dog owner started complaining about the complainant’s daughter and asked her to handle her kids first and then speak about her dog. 

In no time the argument between turned into a dispute and the accused started abusing the Sharma.

The complainant also  pointed out that this wasn’t the first time that Kinjal’s dog had created a mess outside her house. From the past five months, the Sharmas’ were dealing with this and are fed up with it now. 

Dharshan Sharma, husband of the victim said, “Around five months back, the lady got shifted to our neighbouring house. We don’t have any problem with dogs. But the thing is, she unleashes her five to six dogs in the evening and these dogs defecate right outside our doorstep. She should at least train her dogs if she wants to pets.”

The complainant further mentioning her apathy said, “From the past five months, my daughters are scared of playing outside their house by the fear of dogs. We didn’t want to make any issue but it had become a regular thing despite informing the dog owner she didn’t change and her dogs continued ruining by the doorstep.”

On Thursday, after the dispute Sharma, called the Ahmedabad police control room, soon cops were sent to the spot and a complaint was lodged against Kinjal under IPC section 294(KH), 506(1) by Vejalpur police station and further investigation is underway. 

LD Odedara, Inspector of Vejalpur police station said, “We have lodged a case in the matter. Primary probe revealed that the victims were fed up with their neighbour’s dogs and lodged a complaint against her.”

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

INDIA alliance meeting: What’s on the agenda today? 5 points

Meet IAS Saumy Sharma, lawyer who lost hearing ability at 16, cracked UPSC with only 4 months of prep, her AIR is...

How to make Twitter Pink on Mobile Phone

'Was called pansy': Karan Johar opens up about his homosexuality, reveals 'Shah Rukh Khan was the first man that...'

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023 bumper vacancies: Apply for 6160 posts at sbi.co.in, official notification here

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt play these real-life people in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE