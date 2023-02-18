Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld
topStoriesenglish

US mass shooting: 6 killed in series of attacks across Mississippi, state with weakest gun laws

When it comes to gun control, Mississippi is towards the bottom of the 50 states in the United States.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 18, 2023, 07:35 AM IST

US mass shooting: 6 killed in series of attacks across Mississippi, state with weakest gun laws
Representational Image

Six individuals were shot dead in a remote community in the US state of Mississippi, according to officials.

According to a report by Xinhua News Agency, the sheriff of Tate County, Tennessee, said on Friday that the shooting victims were found in several areas in Arkabutla, a city approximately 50 kilometres south of Memphis.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves released a statement on the shooting incidents in Tate County on Friday afternoon.

"The individual responsible has been taken into custody alive," Reeves wrote. "At this time, we believe he acted alone. His motive is not yet known."

The governor claims that he has called for help from the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

With the recent repeal of the permit requirement for concealed carry, three gun-related law remain in place in the state. There are no basic firearms laws in place in this state. Furthermore, its gun homicide rate is the worst in the country.

In spite of being in the top ten for gun ownership per capita, Mississippi does not have any regulations regulating safekeeping, and it requires all public colleges and universities to allow weapons on campus.

Also, READ: Pakistan: 3 killed, 10 injured as terrorists storm Karachi police headquarters

According to the Gun Violence Archive, more than 5,500 people have been killed by firearms in the United States thus far in 2018.

(With inputs from IANS)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
XXX star Aabha Paul burns the internet with her hot and sensational videos
Nysa Devgn spotted with Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan in Mumbai, photos go viral
Auto Expo 2023: New MG Hector SUV launched in India, price starts at Rs 14.72 lakh
Oscar nominations 2023: From AR Rahman to Satyajit Ray, list of Indians who have won Academy Award
Yearender 2022: Shah Rukh Khan in Brahmastra, Suriya in Vikram, powerful cameos of the year
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 609 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 18
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.