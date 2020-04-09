UNSC to meet today on coronavirus crisis; French, Tunisian drafts on the table

After months of delay, the United Nations Security Council will meet on Thursday via video conference at 3 PM New York time or 12.30 AM IST on Friday to discuss the global COVID-19 crisis.

On the table will be two drafts, the French draft which has been discussed among the permanent five members of UNSC and a Tunisian draft resolution put in place by elected members.

On April 2, under the new President of UNSC for the month of April - the Dominican Republic, nine elected members of the top UN body had requested for the meeting. These members are Belgium, Dominican Republic, Estonia, Germany, Indonesia, Niger, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Tunisia and Vietnam.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres will also join the meet via video conference and talk about his appeal for a global ceasefire and COVID-19's impact on UN including peacekeeping operations and humanitarian responses.

UNSC had in March issued an appeal for an immediate global ceasefire and had described the coronavirus pandemic as “the greatest test the world has faced since the formation of the United Nations”.

The meet could not happen last month under the presidency of China since the country was not very enthusiastic about it. UNSC sources told WION, that China believes that it can lead to the politicization of matter.

COVID-19's first case was reported in Wuhan, China and since then it has spread across the world killing thousands of people and infecting lakhs. Bejing has been accused of hiding information and initial goof-ups that led to situation worsening.