R.1 COVID variant: Symptoms to watch out for, what we know so far

Even as the cases of COVID-19 infection are once again rising across the world, the fear of a third wave is looming large in the country, too. Now, experts have warned about the R.1 variant of the COVID-19 virus, which was first identified in Japan last year and is now spreading its tentacles in other countries as well.

So far, patients with this variant have been found in about 35 countries, including the United States and more than 10,000 patients around the world have been infected with this variant.

A Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), found that the R.1 mutations have existed in the US since April 2021. It was detected in a Kentucky nursing home, where many of the patients were fully vaccinated.

According to a CDC study, 87 per cent of the vaccinated residents of the nursing home were less likely to develop symptoms as compared to unvaccinated individuals. However, as of now, the R.1 variant is not listed as a variant of concern or interest by the CDC.

According to the research done so far on the R.1 variant, the body can easily overcome the immunity created by the vaccine.

The symptoms of R. 1 variant are similar to those found in other variants of the Coronavirus.