Monkeypox scare: 77 new cases reported in UK, largest spread outside Africa

With 77 more cases of monkeypox being reported in Britain on Monday, the total number of people infected with the disease in the country has reached to 302, as of June 6. This is the largest spread of monkeypox infection outside Africa. According to officials, most of the people who have been found infected are homosexual and bisexual.

However, officials have cautioned that anyone who comes in close contact with the patient can get this infection. The World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Sunday that 780 new cases of monkeypox have been reported in more than 24 countries. So far no one has died from this disease outside Africa.

Of the 77 case in Britain, 73 cases of monkeypox were reported in England, with two in Scotland and two in Wales. The UK Health Security Agency said there are currently 287 confirmed cases in England, 10 in Scotland, two in Northern Ireland and three in Wales.

Last week, data from the UK Health Security Agency said that more than 50% of cases in England have been found in men who are gay, bisexual or other men who have sex with men. Most monkeypox cases have occurred in people aged 20 to 49 years old.

The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that this year, there have been more than 1,400 cases of monkeypox in Cameroon, the Central African Republic, the Congo and Nigeria, and 63 people have died. According to the CDC, genome sequencing has not found strong evidence of an association with the spread of the disease outside Africa.

The WHO has said that sudden cases of monkeypox in many countries suggest that the spread of the infection has not been detected in recent times. A leading WHO adviser said last month that sexual activity at two major events in Spain and Belgium may have spread the disease to Europe and elsewhere.

Britains Health Protection Agency said last week that gay and bisexual people who have been diagnosed with the infection are between the ages of 20 and 49. The investigation also indicated that the disease was linked to gay bars and dating apps in the UK and elsewhere.

Risk associated with monkeypox virus

Monkeypox is a rare viral infection that does not spread very easily between people. It can be passed on by close physical contact, such as kissing, skin to skin contact, sex and sharing things like bedding and towels.

The risk to the general population 'remains low' because the virus, which is transmitted through close physical contact, does not spread easily. It can live on surfaces such as bedsheets or towels. People are advised to look out for rashes that are unusual to them or an ulceration.

Most monkeypox patients experience only fever, body aches, chills and fatigue. People with more serious illness may develop a rash and lesions on the face and hands that can spread to other parts of the body.