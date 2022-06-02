Headlines

More than 550 confirmed cases of monkeypox reported in 30 countries, WHO says it is worrying

WHO said that since UK reported the first monkeypox case on May 7, more than 550 confirmed cases of the disease in 30 countries have been reported.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 02, 2022, 02:27 PM IST

The World Health Organisation has expressed concern over the rising cases of monkeypox virus in many countries including Europe. Although the WHO said that at present this virus is under the radar, it has appealed to the affected countries to increase surveillance.

World Health Organisation Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters, "The investigation is ongoing, but the sudden appearance of monkeypox in several countries at the same time suggests that there may be unscheduled transmission of the virus for some time."

Read | Can monkeypox virus become a pandemic like Covid-19? Here's what experts say

WHO said that since Britain reported their first monkeypox case on May 7, more than 550 confirmed cases of the disease in 30 countries outside west and central Africa have been reported. Rosamund Lewis, the UN health agency's top monkeypox expert, said the presence of so many cases in Europe and other countries 'is clearly a cause for concern and suggests undetected transmission for some time'.

Gay men infected

So far, most cases of this virus have been reported in men who are gay, although experts say that there is no evidence that the monkeypox virus is transmitted through sexual relations. Lewis said that, let us all collectively work together to stop the transmission of this virus.

At the same time, the vaccine developed for smallpox has also been found to be about 85% effective in preventing monkeypox but their supply is short. The mortality rate from monkeypox virus is generally quite low and no death has been reported from the disease in any country so far.

