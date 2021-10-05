Meet Punjab-born Shree Saini, first Indian-American to be crowned Miss World America

The first Indian-American to win the crown of Miss World America 2021, Shree Saini of Washington State, is among the most unique pageant winners to be crowned.

An advocate for heart health, Shree Saini has had a permanent pacemaker since she was 12 and overcame a major car accident that left her with burns all over her face. But she rarely if ever lets any of that hold her back or define her. Shree Saini is also trained in journalism from the University of Washington

According to her website, Shree "began dancing at age 3, and continued to dance, even after receiving a pacemaker at 12 and being told she could never dance again. To regain her strength, Shree took extra dance classes and danced up to 6 hours a day for years. Shree is trained in ballet en pointe, contemporary, jazz, clogging and she even danced in her college hip hop team."

Diana Hayden crowned Shree Saini at the event, which was held at Miss World America headquarters in Los Angeles. She is also the first Indian-origin contestant to represent America on a global stage.

Right after the crowning moment was over, Shree Saini said in her statement, "I am happy and quite nervous. I can't express my feelings (in words). All the credit goes to my parents, especially my mother because of whose support I am here. Thank you Miss World America for this honour."

The official Instagram handle of Miss World America shared the news with a caption that read as, "Shree, who is currently Miss World America Washington, also holds the prestigious position of 'MWA National Beauty with a Purpose Ambassador', a position she earned by working tirelessly to help those less fortunate and in need. Among her many accomplishments, her work has been recognized by UNICEF, Doctors without Borders, Susan G Komen, and many others. We are certain Shree will continue to immaculately embody Beauty With A Purpose, and no doubt will be successful in raising awareness and attention to the Miss World America mission. Stay tuned and follow the Miss World America 2021 journey!"

Shree Saini has also been crowned Miss India Worldwide 2018 at a pageant held in the Fords City of New Jersey