Israel drops bombs near schools, mosques in Gaza to target Hamas; death toll crosses 6000

The death toll in the Israel-Hamas war has now crossed 6000 as the IDF continues to drop bombs in Gaza, targeting Hamas operating sites near schools and mosques.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 23, 2023, 12:39 PM IST

The conflict between Israel and Palestinian terror group Hamas continues for the 17th day on Monday, with the Israeli Defence Force (IDF) targeting Hamas sites in Gaza, dropping bombs in civilian areas in order to end the siege of the terrorist group.

The most recent data released in the Israel-Hamas war states that the death toll on the two sides has increased to more than 6,000, with tens of thousands others injured or forced to displace from their homes as a result of the raging violence.

In its latest update, the Gaza-based Health Ministry said that as intense Israeli airstrikes continued to bombard the besieged enclave throughout the night, an additional 266 Palestinians have been killed in the past 24 hours, which increased the cumulative fatality toll to 4,651.

Of the total victims, there were at least 1,873 children and 1,023 women, the Ministry said. As of now, over 1000 people are missing. Meanwhile, Hamas has still not returned the Israeli hostages despite constant calls for resolution from the IDF, causing more bomb strikes against them.

While Israel is targeting school, kindergarten and mosque areas for their bomb strikes citing intelligence reports of Hamas militants setting up base there, the terror group is using children’s backpacks and dead bodies are booby traps, stacking them with explosives and targeting innocent civilians.

According to the Israeli authorities, at least 212 people are currently held captive in Gaza, including Israelis and foreign nationals. On Sunday, one Israeli soldier was reportedly shot and killed on the Gaza side of the perimeter fence.

On Sunday, the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt opened for the second consecutive day, allowing the entry of 14 trucks carrying food, water and medical supplies. Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that he will continue to allow aid into Gaza, and will not target any civilian in the area.

(With inputs from agencies)

READ | How Israel-Hamas war is inching nations closer to World War 3: Here’s how it will impact India

