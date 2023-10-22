How Israel-Hamas war is inching nations closer to World War 3: Here’s how it will impact India

The war between Israel and Hamas has already claimed the lives of thousands of people with lakhs displaced, with several counties like US and UK showing extensive involvement.

Israel is not holding back with its retaliatory measures against terror group Hamas, bombing several parts of the Gaza Strip including residential areas, in order to target the military bases of the Palestinian group which had launched a major terror attack in its territory on October 7.

Israeli Defence Force (IDF) has launched an intricate series of missile strikes across Gaza killing thousands of Hamas operatives but also destroying the homes of lakhs of Gazans. A recent hospital bombing in Gaza that killed over 500 also raised a finger on Israel, which refused to take responsibility for the attack.

As countries across the world are showcasing their stance on the Israel-Hamas war through their bold political statements, there are several steps that could lead this Middle Eastern conflict to evolve into a full-blown World War 3.

With the militant groups of Iran and Lebanon already stepping in to help Palestine and Hamas win the war against Israel, it is expected that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will also put his good relations with several countries to use such as the United States and the United Kingdom.

It is expected that as Israel vows revenge for the 7/10 attacks, the number of Gaza casualties will keep on rising. This is expected to spark a sharp reaction from Arab countries that have backed Palestine in the past, such as Egypt, Syria, Saudi Arabia, and more.

The US government is already providing Israel with weapons and aid for the victims of the war but is likely to show more involvement once Arab nations gang up on Israel. India, which is the country’s age-old friend, is also set to step in by offering its defences and troops.

There are already 900 Indian troops on the UNIFIL line at the Israel-Lebanon border, who will be in the direct line of fire if this conflict turns into World War 3. If a WW3 situation arises, the Indian economy is expected to take a major hit as it will have to send weapons, food, and healthcare materials to maintain bilateral ties with Israel.

Further, the overall spike in global inflation and crude oil prices will also leave a crippling effect on the Indian economy, which means that fuel prices will be at an all-time high and basic commodities will become scarce.

READ | Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran factor: Threat of a two-front war for Israel