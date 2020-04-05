Global coronavirus cases cross 12 lakh, death toll nears 65,000

The number of coronavirus cases worldwide has crossed 12 lakh with close to 65,000 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.

The tracker recorded total confirmed 1,201,591 cases worldwide and 64,703 deaths as of 7:30 am (IST) on Saturday.

Out of the 12 lakh COVID-19 patients, 246,198 have recovered from the disease.

The global coronavirus cases had crossed 1 million-mark on Friday.

It has taken less than 24 hours to reach 12 lakh from 11 lakh cases.

The United States, which has now become the epicentre of the coronavirus, has recorded over 3 lakh cases or more than 25% of the total global cases of COVID-19.

According to the university tracker, the US has recorded 311,357 cases and 8,452 deaths from COVID-19. It recorded over 1300 deaths between Saturday and Sunday.

The global coronavirus death toll reached 64,703 on Sunday with the highest being recorded from Italy where 15,362 have lost their lives. The death toll in Spain reached 11,947.

France recorded more than 1,000 death for the second day in a row as its death toll reached 7,560. It has become the country with the fourth highest death toll. On Friday, France recorded 1,120 deaths. The death toll in the United Kingdom and Iran reached 4,313 and 3,452, respectively.

In India, the number of total cases is 3072, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. While 74 people have died of the disease, 213 have been discharged after treatment.