Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld
topStoriesenglish

Did US avert World War III through ‘secret mission’ 50 years ago? Major claims by US Navy veteran

A US Navy veteran claimed in an interview that the country averted World War III by keeping a decades-old mission as a secret.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 23, 2023, 08:06 AM IST

Did US avert World War III through ‘secret mission’ 50 years ago? Major claims by US Navy veteran
US claims it has averted World War III through a secret mission (Representational image)

According to an old interview with a former US Navy officer, the United States of America played a major hand in averting World War III, which could have led to a massive scale of destruction and loss of life across the entire globe.

The US Navy reportedly carried out a “secret mission” which was left hidden from the world for around 50 years to maintain peace and avoid the incitement of World War III. The US defence forces were certain that the mission could have disturbed world peace.

According to an interview by CNN in 2021, a US naval aviator shot down four Soviet fighter jets in the most heroic manner back in 1952, but Washington decided to keep it a secret for decades. The secret mission went down on November 18, 1952.

Over 50 years ago, a 27-year-old Royce Williams was tasked with flying the first US Navy fighter jet during the Korean War. Williams was flying the F9F when his group leader hit a technical snag, and his team was left alone to complete the mission.

Williams’ team noticed seven Soviet MiG-15 fighter jets headed toward the United States task force. During the CNN American Veteran Centre interview, Williams said, “They just didn’t come out of Russia and engage us in any way before.”

Williams showed bravery and opened fire on the four Soviet jets that turned towards him. He had defied the US commander’s order and engaged with the Russians. MiG-15 was considered the best fighter jet in the world at the time, yet Williams decided to take on four of them to avert a crisis.

As he opened fire on the fighter jets, the Soviet MiG-15 aircraft also started retaliating, hitting the aircraft in which Williams was flying, leaving his rudder and wing control surfaces disabled. Williams ended up eventually destroying four of the Soviet fighter jets.

Despite his heroics, the destruction of the four MiG-15 jets by Williams was kept a secret by the United States government as they believed that it could trigger World War III.

READ | Mass shooting rocks US: At least 10 killed, multiple injured, details inside

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Inside pics of Lionel Messi’s enormous empire: Hotel chain, massive mansions, private jet, luxury yacht, stunning cars
Celina Jaitly birthday: 5 times the No Entry star turned heads with her stunning looks
Golden Globes 2023: MM Keeravani lifts trophy, SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR cheer for iconic victory
Sexy reels of XXX, Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul that will make you go crazy
Sonam Kapoor in floral maxi dress is epitome of fashion, see Instagram pic
Speed Reads
More
First-image
43-year-old Delhi man dies after falling from Noida's tallest building
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.