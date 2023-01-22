Search icon
Mass shooting rocks US: At least 10 killed, multiple injured, details inside

A shooter opened fire at a Chinese New Year party in Monterey Park, California, killing several people in the process.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 22, 2023, 04:20 PM IST

Dozens of police officers responded to reports of a shooting that occurred after a large Lunar New Year celebration had ended in a community east of Los Angeles late on Saturday.

A mass shooting occurred at Monterey Park on Saturday night in California, leaving at least 10 people dead and numerous others hurt.

Initial reports state that the culprit has not yet been placed in jail. Furthermore, it's not immediately evident what caused the catastrophe.

(Also Read: China: Covid-19 outbreak infected 80% of population, chances of coronavirus rebound unlikely)

Officials provided no information about the shooting in Monterey Park, a city of about 60,000 people with a large Asian population that's about 10 miles (16 kilometres) from downtown Los Angeles.

Earlier in the day, thousands of people attended the annual festival.

Seung Won Choi, who owns the Clam House seafood barbecue restaurant across the street from where the shooting happened, told the Los Angles Times that three people rushed into his business and told him to lock the door.

The people also told Choi that there was a shooter with a machine gun who had multiple rounds of ammunition on him so he could reload. Choi said he believes the shooting took place at a dance club.

The newspaper reported that the shooting happened after 10 pm.

Saturday was the start of the two-day festival, which is one of the largest Lunar New Year events in Southern California.

(with inputs from PTI)

