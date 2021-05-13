After divorce from Bill Gates, THIS is how Melinda Gates plans to spend her life

Mega-billionaire couple Bill Gates and his wife of 27 years Melinda Gates recently announced divorce. However, they have maintained that both of them will continue work together in their philanthropic activities even after divorce.

The duo released an official statement on Twitter and said, “After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage. We have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives.”

“We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in the next phase of our lives. We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life”, the statement added.

Melinda Gates is known for her philanthropic work and after parting ways from Bill Gates, she hopes to continue the same. According to a report by CNN, the philanthropic world, however, will continue to be impacted by Melinda’s efforts.

These are the three key areas when Melinda Gates will continue to work even after divorce:

COVID-19 Vaccine: According to the CNN report, Melinda believes that the COVID-19 crisis can end only when all get vaccinated properly. She also emphasized that everyone should get this vaccine. Hence, Melinda is expected to work for vaccination programmes in various parts of the world when she enters another phase of life alone.

Charity and Mental Health: Her association with several mental health programmes will also continue. In the past, she was associated with initiatives such as ‘Sound It Out’ and The Upswing Fund for Adolescent Mental Health,’ that was launched last year. She will also continue do her charity work.

Women Empowerment: Melinda has been working for women empowerment from her young life and she has launched her investment company Pivotal Ventures in 2015 to address the structural inequality between men and women. After divorce, she will continue to work for women's empowerment.