China to observe April 4 as mourning day in memory of COVID-19 victims

China on Friday announced that April 4 would be declared as national mourning day in the memory of those who lost their lives during the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

"The State Council decided to hold national mourning events on April 4 to express deepest condolences of our multinational people over the 'fallen heroes', who sacrificed their lives to fight the epidemic of the novel coronavirus, as well as the deceased compatriots," the State Council stated in a statement.

Until now, China has recorded 81,620 cases and more than 3000 deaths. It must be noted that the outbreak started in China in the province of Hubei, where the city of Wuhan is situated.

The virus seems to have originated from one of the wet markets in Wuhan.

It is to be noted that the Chinese government had announced a permanent ban on the sale and consumption of wild animals in February to curb the spread of coronavirus. However, some reports claimed that wet animal markets - where wild animals are sold - are now reopening in Wuhan and other parts of China.

While the rest of the world still reels from the coronavirus crisis, China has begun easing more than two-month-long lockdown-reopening borders, restarting metro services, opening up theatres.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11.

According to the website Worldometer, the total number of coronavirus cases globally stands at 10,17,567 and the death toll has risen to 5,32,49.