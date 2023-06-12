Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld
topStoriesenglish

Actress 'gropes' Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo, faces massive trolling

Actress faces massive trolling for allegedly groping Cristiano Ronaldo during his visit to Singapore.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 04:13 PM IST

Actress 'gropes' Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo, faces massive trolling
Cristiano Ronaldo groped by actress | Photo: Reuters

Actress Wong Li Lin was accused of groping Cristiano Ronaldo by fans on social media. During Ronaldo's visit to South East Asia, Li Lin was seen grabbing the five-time Ballon d'Or winner by the arms during a promotional event. 

When asked about the incident, the actress said that "I led him at the event as I knew what he was to do next. I just held his arm. When did I touch his other parts?"

She also said that "Ronaldo is a football legend. Everyone loves him and wants to interact with him. And so did I, that’s all. I think if most of the netizens who left messages had the chance to meet him, they would do more."

Read: Silvio Berlusconi, former Italy PM and billionaire media mogul, dies at 86

Who is Wong Li Lin?

Wong Li Lin is a Singaporean actress who is now the Chief Executive at Mint Media. Mint Media is owned by Ronaldo's close friend Peter Lim and manages Ronaldo's image rights. 

Ronaldo visited Singapore to support two youth scholarship programs funded by Peter Lim. As a part of the event, Ronaldo also played a game of Padel against the two Singaporean Ministers as well as two young boys.  

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Rihanna celebrates motherhood, flaunts baby bump in nude maternity photoshoot
From Kangana Ranaut-Hrithik Roshan to Esha Deol-Amrita Rao: 7 ugly spats in Bollywood
Remember Son Pari's Frooti aka Tanvi Hegde? This is how she looks now
Check out inside pics of Mohammed Siraj's new residence in Film Nagar, Hyderabad
Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Bachchan, Shanaya Kapoor raise style quotient at Jio Studios' event
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UPSC recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for 113 Assistant Professor, MO and other posts, check last date
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.