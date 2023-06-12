Actress 'gropes' Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo, faces massive trolling

Cristiano Ronaldo groped by actress | Photo: Reuters

Actress Wong Li Lin was accused of groping Cristiano Ronaldo by fans on social media. During Ronaldo's visit to South East Asia, Li Lin was seen grabbing the five-time Ballon d'Or winner by the arms during a promotional event.

When asked about the incident, the actress said that "I led him at the event as I knew what he was to do next. I just held his arm. When did I touch his other parts?"

She also said that "Ronaldo is a football legend. Everyone loves him and wants to interact with him. And so did I, that’s all. I think if most of the netizens who left messages had the chance to meet him, they would do more."

Who is Wong Li Lin?

Wong Li Lin is a Singaporean actress who is now the Chief Executive at Mint Media. Mint Media is owned by Ronaldo's close friend Peter Lim and manages Ronaldo's image rights.

Ronaldo visited Singapore to support two youth scholarship programs funded by Peter Lim. As a part of the event, Ronaldo also played a game of Padel against the two Singaporean Ministers as well as two young boys.