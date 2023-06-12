Search icon
Silvio Berlusconi, former Italy PM and billionaire media mogul, dies at 86

Berlusconi was hospitalised on Friday for the second time in months for treatment of chronic leukaemia.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 03:03 PM IST

Silvio Berlusconi

Silvio Berlusconi, the boastful billionaire media mogul who was Italy's longest-serving premier despite scandals over his sex-fueled parties and allegations of corruption, died Monday, according to Italian media. He was 86.

Berlusconi's Mediaset television network announced his death with a smiling photo of the man on its homepage and the headline: “Berlusconi is dead.”

Berlusconi was hospitalised on Friday for the second time in months for treatment of chronic leukaemia.

He also suffered over the years from heart ailments, prostate cancer and was hospitalised for COVID-19 in 2020.

