Cyclone Biparjoy: PM Modi to hold review meeting as Gujarat braces for ‘very severe’ landfall | Representational Photo

With Gujarat braced for landfall, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to conduct a meeting to review the situation related to Cyclone Biparjoy on Monday afternoon, sources were quoted as saying. Meanwhile, fishing activities along the south and north coasts of Gujarat have been suspended.

People were being evacuated by authorities from districts by the sea in view of the predicted landfall. The first Arabian Sea cyclone of the season is likely to make landfall along the Saurashtra-Kutch coastline as a very severe cyclonic storm, officials said on Monday.

(Inputs from PTI)