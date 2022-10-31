World War 3 to happen in 2023? Here's what Baba Vanga's prediction says | Photo: File

More than eight months have passed since Russia's invasion of Ukraine sparked warfare between the two nations, which ultimately resulted in widespread destruction and fatalities in Ukraine. The unwillingness of the two countries' leaders to reach a peace agreement after so many months has led many experts to predict the probability of "World War 3."

These conditions were foreseen by the renowned Baba Vanga's prediction regarding World War 3 in 2023. The possibility of another world war is particularly unsettling in light of the devastating results of the previous two wars.

Given that Russian President Vladimir Putin has already warned against using nuclear weapons, the likelihood that Baba Vanga's prophecy will come true has increased. According to Baba Vanga, the third world war could break out in 2023. Not only that, but an another well-known Nostradamus also predicted the third world war, as per media reports.

The planet and mankind would reportedly inflict great if the third world war occurs, according to reports. On the one hand, there are concerns over burning all of the earth's vegetation and destruction of satellites flying in the space. The planet may enter a nuclear winter.

A film depicting the impact of the atomic bomb attack on the world's cities can be found on the YouTube channel "Why You Wouldn't Survive World War 3." Even though there is no connection between Baba Vanga's prophecies and Vedic astrology, several of his predictions for the world have so far come true.

