Bollywood fever in London: Crowd vibes as man sings Kesariya from Alia-Ranbir's Brahmastra

In the viral video, a singer can be seen singing Kesariyan, one of Bollywood's most popular songs, on a London street.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 05:58 PM IST

Almost every Indian's playlist includes Kesariya from the recently released film Brahmastra starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. According to a video that recently went viral, it has now become a popular Bollywood song in London, United Kingdom. In the viral video, a singer can be seen singing Kesariyan, one of Bollywood's most popular songs, on a London street.

People begin to swarm around the man and applaud him as soon as they hear his fantastic voice. A group is shown in the video taking videos of the man's performance as they sway to the music. The man begins the performance with his calming voice while wearing an oversized black jacket and animal-print pants.

 

 

The onlookers who are encircling him keep filming and singing along with him. By the time the guitarist reaches the chorus, the crowd has already shown signs of being very captivated by the Indian man, drawing even more people to his live performance.

The viral video was shared by a Twitter user that goes by the name of Harsh Goenka along with a caption that reads, “Meanwhile in the main roads of London….what a lovely beat this song has!”. Since it was uploaded, the viral video has garnered over 90 thousand and nearly 3000 likes on the social media.

Many Indian fans commented on the viral post. One user wrote, “One of the best songs i heard in Hindi in latest times.. Hope this is in your playlist sir”. Another said, “India is shining”.  

