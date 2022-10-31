Uttar Pradesh: Monkey drinks beer from can in viral video, wine shop owner calls him 'sharabi'

Photo: Twitter / @@AnuragM27306258

A video of a monkey drinking beer in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli is taking rounds over social media. In the video, a monkey is seen drinking beer from a can. This monkey, allegedly, snatches alcohol from anybody who buys drinks from a nearby wine shop.

As per reports of AajTak, the shopkeeper was fed up with the monkey's behaviour. On filing a complaint to the authorities, the shopkeeper was advised to fend him away.

A helper at the shop stated that the monkey not only snatches drinks from the buyers but many times he has also tried to take bottles from the shop.

In another video, the monkey is seen drinking beer from a bottle. A Twitter user named Anurag Mishra uploaded the video on October 30 with the caption, "In Rae Bareli, a video of a monkey drinking alcohol went viral, which snatches liquor from the people coming to the liquor shop and gets swallowed."

