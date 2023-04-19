Watch: After viral Delhi Metro girl video, man performing stunt inside metro shocks internet

screengrab

New Delhi: The internet has been talking over the "Delhi Metro Girl," who recently went viral for wearing a bikini and a mini skirt while riding the Delhi metro. The supposedly 19-year-old has piqued the public's interest with her unorthodox mode of transportation and has subsequently faced extensive scrutiny and criticism for her eccentric fashion style. Rhythm Chanana, the popular Delhi Metro girl, is from Fatehgarh Sahib (Punjab). We've seen plenty of videos of her wearing sexy costumes while riding the Delhi metro. This time, a video of a man performing a stunt inside a Delhi metro compartment has gone viral on social media. The video is shared by a creator namely Rahul Singh on Instagram and it has garnered more than 296,000 likes.

In the now-viral video, a man can be seen performing a stunt inside a Delhi metro. We are sure that you will not believe us, so go ahead and watch the complete video here:

Since it was shared, the clip has received over 296,000 likes. Many social media users praised the man's act, with many applauding his confidence. While others were completely shocked and slammed the man for this stupid act.

"This generation desperately seeks attention," one person wrote. "Some people just do anything for the Likes and Views," another said. Another user said, "Agar handle toot jata to???"

DMRC published a statement in response to her viral videos. "It's strange that DMRC has now forgotten their own rule of no videography inside the metro," the 19-year-old said to a media channel. "If they have a problem with my outfit, they should have a problem with the people who shot it," she explained.

Chanana went on to say that she has been travelling like this for several months. "It just so happened to be going viral right now. I was not allowed to travel on Delhi's Pink Line, but I had no such problems on any other line," she explained.

Rhythm Chanana, who is now breaking the internet after her video from Delhi went viral, opened up about her comparison with Uorfi Javed during an interview with Telly Talk India. "I want to clarify that on the internet, there are some articles claiming that I learned about Uorfi in the last few days," she remarked. She continued "No, I've known about her for a few months. When the maine aise kapade pehenna start kiya tha, Uorfi Javed ke baare mein nahi pata tha.In December 2022, I began publishing my movies to Instagram, and people began to comment that I was imitating Uorfi Javed. After that, I began looking through her profile. In December, I revived my Instagram account."Sharing her thoughts on Uorfi Javed, she claimed that she admires her and that the entire country does, but she is not trying to imitate her and admitted, "I really like her, I feel admired and motivated by her."

Rhythm Chanana is also enrolled in an acting programme and believes she is on her path to being a successful model.