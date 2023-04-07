Viral video: Youtuber Armaan Malik welcomes baby boy with second wife Kritika, family cries tears of joy

screengrab

New Delhi: Alert! We have a good news. Armaan Malik, a well-known YouTuber, and his second wife, Kritika Malik, welcomed their first child. The couple was blessed with a newborn son. The YouTuber posted a video of himself and his family from a hospital, in which they are all seen celebrating the birth of his child. In the video, Armaan also showed off his child, saying, "Jaccha bacha dono sahi hai (the mother and the child are fine)." Armaan, his first wife Payal, and other family members are seen dancing and cheering in the hospital after the birth. Watch the happy clip here:

The news of his son's birth was met with a flood of congratulatory messages from fans and followers on social media . One user commented: “Kritika , the day your baby has born is extremely a lucky and auspicious day. It shows how pure and wonderful soul you are, that God only has chosen this day for your baby’s birthday. You just look back at your entire pregnancy journey.. how wonderfully you crossed it across.. how glowed you were, how well dressed and groomed you were, and most importantly there’s always a smile on your face no matter what. Skills and life lessons can be learned at any point of time… but main thing is how you carry yourself with positivity and mindfully. I know you will be the best mommy Kritika . Love you . I wish to meet you someday. Don’t rush to get out of the hospital bed. Listen and follow only your doctors advice. Your healing process depends upon how many stitches you had . So relax and enjoy motherhood .” Another wrote: At 12.32 the way Payal said "bhot cute hua hai" the innocence in her eyes and that happiness. She looks so cute and this shows how pure heart women she is. She take care of kritika as an elder sister. Now waiting for Payal's Twins..”

Sone Ka Jhoola

Armaan recently posted a video on his YouTube page, showing his fans the new stuff he and his wives had purchased for their soon-to-be-born children. While Payal is expecting twins, Kritika will only have one kid, and the family has begun to prepare for the birth of their new members. The video's title drew everyone's attention because it showed that Armaan had purchased a 'sone ka jhoola' (golden cradle) for their babies. The bundle included a customised cot with a gold stand, which Kritika intends to use for a picture shoot of their three children. The beige-colored cot appears to be both beautiful and comfortable.

Armaan Malik's love story

For those who are unaware, Armaan Malik married Payal Malik in the year 2011. Chirayu Malik is the name given to the couple's child. Armaan Malik remarried Kritika Malik in 2018 after six years of marriage bliss. The odd thing is that Kritika Malik is his first wife and Payal Malik's best friend. And the family is about to grow because Kritika and Payal are expecting Armaan's children.