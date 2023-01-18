Search icon
Viral video: Transgender influencer dances to Pathaan's 'Besharam Rang' with elderly man, netizens says 'ye toh..'

Now a clip of a transgender influencer dancing to Shah Rukh Khan's Besharam Rang with an elderly man has gone crazy viral on the internet.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 18, 2023, 11:19 AM IST

screengrab

New Delhi: Pathaan's first song, Besharam Rang, has sparked a public uproar. The song, which starred Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in uber-glamorous and hot avatars, sparked controversy due to the use of an orange-colored bikini. While many people disliked the song, others adored and admired it. Some people have even recreated the hook steps of this upbeat song and shared their versions on social media. Now a clip of a transgender influencer dancing to Shah Rukh Khan's Besharam Rang with an elderly man has gone crazy viral on the internet. The influencer in the particular clip is identified as Shaikh Khushi and the video is shared on her official Instagram account.

Watch it here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shaikh Khushi (@khushi1216)

In the now-viral video, Khushi can be seen grooving to  'Besharam Rang' with an elderly man. Her moves to the song's groovy beats completely mesmerized Instagram. Her epic expressions and dancing skills were on full display as she danced to the upbeat song without missing a beat. Isn't it awesome? Netizens agreed, as they praised Khushi's performance in the comments section.

Here’s how netizens reacted to the video:

“Di ap bhut cute ho” posted an Instagram user. “You are so beautiful and graceful.. and amazing moves on the dance ” shared another. “Bohat talanted hain aap aur aapka dance mashallah,” commented a third. “Very well done.. this is so goood,” wrote a fourth.

ABOUT PATHAAN

Pathaan brings together Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham for the first time. Siddharth Anand directs the film, which is produced by Yash Raj Films. It's the fourth entry in the YRF Spy Universe. The film is set to be released on January 25, 2023, during the Republic Day weekend, with dubbed versions in Tamil and Telugu.

