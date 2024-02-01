Viral video: Man carries world's 'heaviest' snake on his shoulder, internet is stunned

Reptile enthusiast Mike Holston has wowed the internet with a daring Instagram video featuring him carrying a massive Green Anaconda on his shoulder.

In the realm of reptile enthusiasts, Mike Holston has carved a niche for himself with his captivating Instagram filled with images and videos featuring various cold-blooded creatures, from slithering snakes to formidable crocodiles. However, his latest post has taken the internet by storm, leaving jaws dropping in amazement.

Holston recently shared a video showcasing his fearless encounter with a colossal Green Anaconda, a moment that has quickly become the talk of the town among reptile aficionados. The clip kicks off with Holston confidently carrying the weight of the massive snake on his shoulder, a sight that is both thrilling and astonishing.

As the video made its way across social media platforms, netizens were quick to express their awe and admiration for Holston's daring feat. One user took to the comments, lauding Holston's bravery with a simple, "You're so brave." Another chimed in with words of appreciation, saying, "Love the bravery!" The sheer audacity displayed by Holston in handling such a formidable reptile left many in admiration of his fearlessness.

However, not everyone viewed the video without a hint of concern. A cautious comment surfaced, acknowledging the beauty of the creature while emphasizing its inherent danger: "Beautiful but so dangerous." Another user, expressing a mix of admiration and self-awareness, commented, "You must really like working with these animals. I couldn't." It's evident that Holston's unique interaction with the Green Anaconda sparked a range of reactions, from admiration for his bravery to acknowledgment of the inherent risks associated with handling such powerful creatures.