Viral video: Little girl's charming dance to 'Baharla Ha Madhumas' at water park steals hearts

Headlines

Google mocks Apple iPhone 15 ahead of Google Pixel 8 October 4 launch, watch video

Mumbai Diaries Season 2 trailer: Mohit Raina and his team must save sinking Mumbai despite 'unlimited problems'

Salaar makers confirm Prabhas-starrer will clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki, fans call it 'biggest clash ever'

Meet IAS Smriti Mishra, DU student who failed UPSC twice and later secured AIR…

Rahul Dholakia asks if Pakistani artistes can perform in Indian films after Pak cricketers come to India for World Cup

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Google mocks Apple iPhone 15 ahead of Google Pixel 8 October 4 launch, watch video

Mumbai Diaries Season 2 trailer: Mohit Raina and his team must save sinking Mumbai despite 'unlimited problems'

Salaar makers confirm Prabhas-starrer will clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki, fans call it 'biggest clash ever'

7 Teas to include in your bed-time routine

7 superfoods to boost immunity

7 quick & healthy breakfast options

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

GOOD NEWS! New Zealand's Ace Fast Bowler Clears Hurdles To Make ODI World Cup Squad, Check Details

India-Canada Row: Did US Secy Antony Blinken Raise Canadian Allegations With S Jaishankar? Know Here

Shah Rukh Khan shares 'inside info' about Tiger 3, praises His 'Bhai Jaan' Salman Khan in the teaser

Salaar makers confirm Prabhas-starrer will clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki, fans call it 'biggest clash ever'

Mumbai Diaries Season 2 trailer: Mohit Raina and his team must save sinking Mumbai despite 'unlimited problems'

Rahul Dholakia asks if Pakistani artistes can perform in Indian films after Pak cricketers come to India for World Cup

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: Little girl's charming dance to 'Baharla Ha Madhumas' at water park steals hearts

In the video, we are introduced to Aadhyashree Upadhyaya, a cute and talented young girl who becomes the star of the show with her coordinated dance moves in the water park.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 09:28 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

New Delhi: Dance videos have an incredible way of captivating us with their entertainment value. From time to time, certain songs gain popularity on social media and inspire people to showcase their dancing skills. Recently, another dance clip has caught the attention of viewers around the world. This viral video features a little girl gracefully dancing to the Marathi song "Baharla Ha Madhumas" by Shreya Ghoshal, Ajay-Atul, and Ajay Gogavale in a water park. Let's dive into the details of this delightful and heartwarming dance video that has touched the hearts of many.

In the video, we are introduced to Aadhyashree Upadhyaya, a cute and talented young girl who becomes the star of the show with her coordinated dance moves in the water park. With her infectious smile and boundless enthusiasm, Aadhyashree exudes joy as she grooves to the beats of the popular Marathi track.

Netizens couldn't help but express their surprise and admiration for the little girl's performance. Comments flooded in, filled with words of adoration and appreciation. One individual commented, "That is so adorable! She has some serious talent." Another person added, "She is so cute, and her dance moves are on point." A third viewer shared their delight, saying, "This is super duper cute. I can't stop watching it!" A fourth person expressed their appreciation, stating, "Too good! It's heartwarming to see such talent and confidence in a young girl."

The video quickly garnered thousands of likes and shares, spreading the infectious joy of Aadhyashree's dance across various social media platforms. Her natural talent, fluid movements, and captivating expressions have touched the hearts of viewers from different walks of life.

Beyond the sheer entertainment value of the video, Aadhyashree's performance also serves as a reminder of the power of dance to transcend language and cultural barriers. It showcases the universality of music and movement, bringing people together through the sheer joy of artistic expression. In a world that sometimes feels divided, this little girl's dance has united viewers in awe and appreciation, reminding us of the beauty that can be found in the simplest of moments.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Ram Temple at Ayodhya to open for devotees before this date

US Mission to India surpasses one million visas in 2023

Pitru Paksha 2023: Dos and don'ts you must follow during Shraddh fortnight

Roadies 19 contestant Rishabh Jaiswal approached for Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 17? Here's what we know

CBI reaches Imphal to investigate student killings, kidnapings in Manipur

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE