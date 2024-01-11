Headlines

Viral

Viral video: Girl's sizzling dance to 'Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan' raises temperature on internet, watch

A girl named Shweta has gone viral on Instagram for her amazing dance to the song "Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Jan 11, 2024, 01:00 PM IST

Jacqueline Fernandez's iconic song "Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan" isn't just a chart-topper, it's a party starter. And while weddings and college farewells often blast the upbeat track, one girl's dance to the song has become a viral sensation on Instagram.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shweta (@itzz_shwetaa_)

A user named @itzz_shwetaa_ posted a short video of herself dancing to "Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan" in a stunning outfit. Her moves are wholesome and playful, perfectly capturing the song's joyful vibe. As the tempo picks up, she throws herself into the music, matching her energy to the lyrics. Her flawless execution of the song's signature hook step and impressive footwork make the video a joy to watch.

It's no surprise that the video has garnered over 191,000 likes and countless comments pouring in with praise. Many viewers remarked on the song's recent popularity at Indian weddings. Others marveled at her talent and energy, calling her a "killer" dancer and praising her ability to light up the screen. One user even confessed to searching high and low for the full video, further testament to its infectious charm.

@itzz_shwetaa_'s dance isn't just a testament to her impressive skills, it's a joyful reminder that music has the power to unite and uplift. Her "Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan" groove has become a viral beacon of pure joy, proving that sometimes, all you need is a catchy beat and a killer attitude to set the internet ablaze.

