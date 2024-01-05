Headlines

Viral video: Beautiful bride gracefully dances to Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai, internet loves it

A captivating wedding dance video has taken the internet by storm, featuring a beautiful bride gracefully moving to Shah Rukh Khan's hit song "Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai."

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Jan 05, 2024, 09:44 AM IST

The vast realm of the internet is no stranger to jaw-dropping wedding dance videos, and the latest addition to this trend has left viewers utterly captivated. In a heartwarming clip that has taken social media by storm, a stunning bride showcases her dance prowess to the soulful tune of Shah Rukh Khan's popular song, "Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai," from the iconic movie Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Happy Feet (@happyfeetforu)

Dressed in a beautifully embellished outfit, the bride's performance exudes grace and allure, drawing the attention and admiration of netizens across various platforms. The video, which has quickly gone viral, was shared on Instagram by the user @happyfeetforu, and the internet can't seem to look away from the mesmerizing display.

The graceful dance and the bride's enchanting performance have garnered widespread appreciation and love from online audiences. Comments poured in expressing admiration for the bride's charm and skill. One individual exclaimed, “The bride is so so so cute, dancing with sheer grace.” Another person expressed their desire, stating, “I want this in my wedding.” The timeless appeal of the song resonated with viewers, as one comment reflected, “No matter when I get married, I'm breaking the dance floor to this song for sure.”

Acknowledging the bride's dancing prowess, a user shared, “When the bride is a dancer!” The sentiments echoed with admiration for the bride's beauty, with one viewer confessing, “She is gorgeous! I've watched it more than 10 times already.”

