Optical Illusion: Can you find the snake hidden among the giraffes

This time, we've created a clever optical illusion illustration in which you need to find the snake who is hiding among the giraffes.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 25, 2022, 12:42 PM IST

Screengrab

New Delhi: Optical illusions are typically mind-bending and shape-shifting images of an object, drawing, or people that put the brain's perception to the test. Optical illusions include physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. A normal human brain, according to research, can perceive things or images differently depending on how they are viewed. These optical illusions are frequently used in psychoanalysis tests because they reveal information about how you perceive things as well as your level of intelligence. This time, we've created a clever optical illusion illustration in which you need to find the snake who is hiding among the giraffes. Take a look here:

 You need to find the snake within 13 seconds in order to successfully complete the challenge. If you look carefully at the image, you can see a lot of giraffes, but there is a viper too. Have you spotted the reptile? It is a easy-level challenge, and an individual with good observation skills would have spotted it easily. Time’s up. Still, looking for the snake?

Don’t look further, scroll below for the solution.

