Optical illusion: Can you spot dog hidden in THIS pic?

New Delhi: Optical illusions are typically mind-bending and shape-shifting images of an object, drawing, or people that put the brain's perception to the test. Optical illusions include physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. A normal human brain, according to research, can perceive things or images differently depending on how they are viewed. These optical illusions are frequently used in psychoanalysis tests because they reveal information about how you perceive things as well as your level of intelligence. Now a new optical illusion has made people scratching their heads. You only have 10 seconds to spot the dog hidden in the image mentioned below. Will you be able to pull it off? Let us double-check.

If you look carefully at the picture, you can easily spot the dog. The clock is ticking, and very soon the time will be over. Did you spot dog by now? This is a moderate-level challenge, and an individual with good observation skills will be able to spot the dog. Hurry up; time is running out. The countdown begins for the final few seconds. And. Time’s over. How many of you were able to spot the dog? Curious to know where the dog is in the picture?

Look below for the solution: