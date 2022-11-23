Search icon
Optical Illusion: Can you find toy car hidden inside bathroom within 15 seconds?

One such optical illusion challenge is presented before you, where you need to find a toy car hidden in the bathroom within 15 seconds.

Image credit: Brightside

New Delhi: Optical illusions are classified into three types: literal, physiological, and cognitive. All of these illusions have one thing in common: they all try to fool people's minds. Despite today's population's wide range of attention spans, optical illusions have been able to not only capture people's attention but also keep them interested and returning for more. One such optical illusion challenge is presented before you, where you need to find a toy car hidden in the bathroom within 15 seconds. Do you want to know how good your observation abilities are? To find out, try this quick optical illusion challenge.

If you look carefully at the picture, you can easily spot thetoy car. The clock is ticking, and very soon the time will be over. Did you spot toy  by now? This is a moderate-level challenge, and an individual with good observation skills will be able to spot the toy car. Hurry up; time is running out. The countdown begins for the final few seconds. And. Time’s over. How many of you were able to spot the toy car? Curious to know where the toy is in the picture?

Look below for the solution:

